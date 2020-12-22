Gravitas: Decoding Japan's $51.7 billion defence budget

Dec 22, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Japan is reinforcing its military might to counter China's growing military expansionism. The Japanese Ministry of Defence is set to get a record $51.7 billion budget next year. Palki Sharma Upadhyay decodes the budget allocations.
