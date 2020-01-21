Gravitas: Day 1 Of Davos 2020: Key Takeaways

Jan 21, 2020, 11.35 PM(IST)
U.S. President Donald Trump, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, U.S. trade deal with China, global economy & Huawei CEO readiness to tackle further U.S. attacks on the firm dominate the proceeding in day 1 of the Davos 2020 summit.