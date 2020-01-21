LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Gravitas: Davos 2020: Did Russia Attempt To Spy Davos?
Jan 21, 2020, 10.50 PM(IST)
Follow Us
According to a Swiss newspaper, local police picked up two Russian men in Davos in August. There were suspected to be Russian spies attempting to surveil the alpine town. This has triggered a major security controversy.