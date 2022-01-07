Gravitas: Crypto Scammers stole $14 billion in 2021

Jan 07, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Scammers stole $14 billion in cryptocurrencies last year. Cryptocurrencies are quickly becoming a part of the mainstream. But how will governments contain the crypto criminals? Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App