Gravitas: Critic of Vladimir Putin 'poisoned', Alexei Navalny on life support

Aug 21, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST)
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is in a coma - after he fell ill on a flight. Navalny's team feels he was poisoned. In a video from inside the plane - Navalny can be heard crying out in pain.