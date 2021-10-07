Gravitas: Crashing drones, rising debt: China's rough patch

Oct 07, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Chinese drones are falling from the sky. Chinese realtors are going broke. But Xi Jinping is only concerned about his expansionist mission in Taiwan. Is a Chinese invasion imminent? What can the US do to bolster Taiwan? Palki Sharma tells you.
