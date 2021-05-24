Gravitas | COVID Origins: What happened inside the Wuhan Lab in November 2019?

May 24, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What happened inside the Wuhan Lab in November 2019? A report claims that 3 researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had to be taken to a hospital. Palki Sharma tells you more.
