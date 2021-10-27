Gravitas | COVID-19 Vaccines: Immunocompromised Americans to get a 4th shot

Oct 27, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The United States will be rolling out a 4th dose of the Wuhan virus vaccine for the immunocompromised. Is a booster shot really needed? or is it America's way of selling vaccines that are nearing expiry? Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App