Gravitas: Covid-19 Origins: Was the virus "manipulated" in a lab?

May 31, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A new study claims that the virus was "manipulated" in a lab. While British spies are saying that the possibility of a lab leak is "feasible". WION's Palki tells you how a hunt for the origins of the Wuhan virus has intensified.
Read in App