Gravitas: Couldn't perform in a semi-permanent tent: Trevor Noah mocks India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Trevor Noah roasted Bengaluru in his comedy show in Mumbai. He ranted about Bengaluru traffic and compared the venue to a tent. Is there no traffic in the U.S? What was Trevor Noah expecting?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos