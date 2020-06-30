LIVE TV
Gravitas: Coronavirus outbreak | The top updates for 29th of June
Jun 30, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Australia is bracing for a second wave of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Brazil has reported more than 30,000 cases in the last 24 hours. WION's Palki Sharma brings you the top updates on the Coronavirus pandemic for Monday.