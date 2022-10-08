Gravitas: COP27 accused of climate hypocrisy

Published: Oct 08, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
COP27 has been accused of hypocrisy for striking a sponsorship deal with Coca-Cola. Campaigners are calling it an attempt to 'greenwash' the brand's image. What were the organisers thinking? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.
Read in App