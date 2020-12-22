Gravitas: Christmas season arrives in Saudi Arabia

Dec 22, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Christmas celebrations - once an unthinkable sight in Saudi Arabia has now become a reality. The festive sale has crept into Riyadh, much to the delight of expats. What's driving this change? Palki Sharma Upadhyay has a report.
