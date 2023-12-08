Gravitas | Christmas at Risk: Panama Canal Drought Disrupts Global Trade

This report delves into the Panama Canal crisis, where a severe drought threatens to disrupt this holiday season. This environmental disaster has led to drastic drops in canal water levels, causing significant delays in global trade. With only 24 ships allowed daily, down from 38, the world faces potential shortages and inflated prices on everything from festive decorations to children's toys. This crisis is a stark reminder of climate change's far-reaching impacts, echoing concerns that will be addressed at the upcoming COP28 conference.