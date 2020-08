The BCCI's decision to stick with VIVO as the title sponsor for the IPL has led to outrage. Reportedly, BCCI had more than 5,000 crores as cash & bank balance in 2018 - with VIVO's sponsorship only representing a fraction of the earnings. Why can't the world's most powerful cricket board severe ties with Chinese brands? WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.