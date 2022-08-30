Gravitas: Chinese citizens demand "liberty" from Zero Covid

Published: Aug 30, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A silent protest is underway in Beijing. Chinese citizens are demanding an end to Zero Covid. A mass testing booth was recently defaced with the message: "give me liberty or give me death". Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
