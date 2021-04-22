Gravitas: Chinese Ambassador was on target in Quetta Blast

Apr 22, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Quetta, 50 KGs of RDX exploded at a hotel where the Chinese Ambassador was staying. Islamabad says Nong Rong was on target. Who was behind this attack? Why does insurgency persist in Balochistan? WION’s Palki Sharma gets you a report.
