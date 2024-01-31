Gravitas: China's Secret New Technology for Warships is Bound to Worry U.S. | Here's Why

Gravitas | China is working on a secret new technology for its warship. The next-generation Fujian warship, which is yet to undergo trials, is reportedly equipped with an "all in one" mast. It is a new technology which Chinese scientists say will have a big impact on the future of warfare. They say this new tech could give the Chinese warship an edge over the U.S. USS Gerald R Ford warship. What is this secret new tech? Find out here.