Gravitas: China's largest river Yangtze has dried up

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China is reeling under a record-breaking drought. Its largest river Yangtze has dried up. Its largest fresh-water lake Poyang has been reduced to a trickle. The receding water levels have revealed 3 ancient Buddhist statues. Palki Sharma reports.
