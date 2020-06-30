Gravitas: China's Genocide Of Uighurs

Jun 30, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
China's persecution of Uighurs is not just a crackdown. It is a genocide. President Xi Jinping is using forced sterilisations and abortions to wipe out the Uighurs. The UN has woken up to these indefensible human rights violations in China.