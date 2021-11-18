Gravitas: China's game plan to take Doklam

Nov 18, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
New satellite images reveal that China has built 4 villages on Bhutan's land. The villages have come up near Doklam. Beijing is executing a new strategy to grab land in Bhutan. Palki Sharma tells you why India should take a stand.
