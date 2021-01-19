Gravitas: China witnesses a 'scary rewind' of 2020

Jan 19, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Jan 2020, China reported a virus outbreak in Hubei. In January 2021, it has reported an outbreak in Hebei. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how China is witnessing a scary rewind of 2020 but has learnt no lessons.
