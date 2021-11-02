Gravitas: China locks down Shanghai Disneyland after one Covid case

Nov 02, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
One person tested positive in Shanghai. In response, Chinese officials locked down the Shanghai Disneyland and tested 34,000 visitors. The tests came back negative. So, what did this stunt achieve? Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App