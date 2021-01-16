Gravitas: China builds a sprawling quarantine centre, as Wuhan virus cases spike

Jan 16, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Has China really defeated the Wuhan Virus? Over 22 million people are under lockdown, More than 20,000 villagers from around Shijiazhuang are under quarantine, 3000 new quarantine units are being built in Hebei
Read in App