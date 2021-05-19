Gravitas: China-backed Lankan port hits legal snag

May 19, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has blocked the Colombo port bill, saying parts of the proposal violate the constitution. What does this mean for China's ambitious port city? Is it another Hambantota in the making? WION's Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App