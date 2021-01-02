Gravitas: China attempts to rewrite the story of Wuhan with a party

Jan 02, 2021, 12.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
One year after the pandemic began - the streets of Wuhan were packed on New Year's Eve. The Chinese Leadership declared a victory over the Wuhan Virus. But, locals in Wuhan are demanding justice. Palki Sharma tells you more.
