Gravitas: 'Charlie bit my finger' video to be sold as NFT

May 20, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
'Charlie bit my finger' one of the most watched videos in the history of YouTube is set to disappear on May 23. The video will be auctioned as NFT. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
