Gravitas: Chandrayaan-3's big milestone: Sulphur on moon's south pole confirmed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
In a major milestone, Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur & other elements on the moon's south pole. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

