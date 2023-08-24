Gravitas: Chandrayaan-3: Euphoric India is over the Moon | PM Modi honours historic achievement

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation has done what no one else has been able to do. On Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making India the first country to have achieved this historic feat. Molly Gambhir gets you all the details.

