Gravitas: #ChallengeAccepted | A movement lost in a social media trend

Jul 31, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Why is Instagram flooded with black and white photos? There is nothing wrong with posting photos. But has social media narcissism killed a movement? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report on the lost story behind #ChallengeAccepted