Gravitas: Canon China installs 'smile cameras' at offices

Jun 24, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China's Canon offices have installed 'smile cameras'. Employees without a smiling face won't be allowed to enter the office and the meeting room. Canon says the cameras will promote happiness. What's the real story? Palki Sharma will tell you.
