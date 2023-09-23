Gravitas: Canadians want Trudeau to go? What new poll reveals amid Canada-India tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his claims of Indian govt link to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar but without any proof. Meanwhile, his popularity seems to have dipped as a new poll reveals that a majority of Canadians prefer the Conservative Party's Pierre Poilievre over Trudeau.

