Gravitas | Canada: 3 theatres playing Hindi movies attacked
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
On Tuesday, 3 theatres in Canada playing Hindi movies were attacked in less than 3 hours. Who were the attackers? Were the attacks related? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
