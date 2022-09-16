Gravitas: Busloads of Migrants dropped outside US Vice President's home

Published: Sep 16, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On Thursday, busloads of migrants were dropped outside Kamala Harris' home. They were bused by Republicans from Texas to remind Harris about her job as the 'border czar'. Priyanka Sharma tells you what happened next.
