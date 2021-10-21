Gravitas: British women report needle spiking in nightclubs

Oct 21, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Dozens of women in Britain are reporting cases of needle spiking in nightclubs. They are waking up with body pain and no memories from the previous night. Palki Sharma decodes the latest spree of spiking in British clubs.
