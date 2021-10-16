Gravitas: British Lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death

Oct 16, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A serving lawmaker was stabbed to death in the UK today. David Amess is the second British lawmaker to be killed in the past five years, after the murder of Jo Cox in 2016. Palki Sharma tells you more with Laura Makin.
