Gravitas: Britain's Game of Thrones: Who'll replace Boris Johnson?

Published: Jul 12, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Who will be the next British Prime Minister? Will it be Indian-origin Rishi Sunak? He has launched a campaign for the big office. Several lawmakers have put their weight behind Sunak. Palki Sharma tells you more.
