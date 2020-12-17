Gravitas: #BringBackOurBoys: Six days and counting, Over 300 boys still missing in Nigeria

Dec 17, 2020, 11.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
6 days have passed. Over 300 boys who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria haven't returned home. Now, a video of the abducted boys has emerged. One child was seen pleading for help. What is the Nigerian govt doing?
