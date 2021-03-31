Gravitas: Brazil's Army, Navy & Air force chiefs resign

Mar 31, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A cabinet re-shuffle in Brazil has led to the resignation of the country's top military commanders. As allies desert him ahead of an uphill reelection battle in 2022, there is fear that Jair Bolsonaro may abandon the democratic process.
