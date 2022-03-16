Gravitas: Boris Johnson blames western leaders for emboldening Putin

Mar 16, 2022, 02:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Boris Johnson has blamed his western predecessors for making "terrible mistakes" after the invasion of Crimea in 2014. How did the West respond after Crimea? Is Boris Johnson's response any better? Molly Gambhir tells you.
