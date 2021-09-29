Gravitas: "Blah, blah, blah": Greta mocks climate goals

Sep 29, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Greta Thunberg has mocked the climate goals set by world leaders, saying there has been no action so far. Is radical activism hurting the world's climate strategy? Or do world leaders deserve this scolding? Molly Gambhir tells you.
