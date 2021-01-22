Gravitas: Big tech is 'avoiding $2.8 billion in tax' in countries like India

Jan 22, 2021, 11.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Big tech is now on target of lawmakers around the world. Tech giants have immense power over what you get to read or watch. Moreover, they have been accused of avoiding billions in taxes and killing competition. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
Read in App