Gravitas: Big tech CEOs grilled by US Senators

Oct 30, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST)
CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google clashed with U.S. senators over online content regulation. Can private companies be trusted with regulating social and political discourse, or is it time to rein in big tech? WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
