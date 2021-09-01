Gravitas: Biden's poll numbers plunge after Afghan debacle

Sep 01, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new poll found that 51% of American citizens disapprove of Joe Biden's Afghan strategy. US allies are also losing confidence in his leadership. Will the world trust a Biden-led US to tackle climate change or China? Palki Sharma tells you.
