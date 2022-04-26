Gravitas: Biden says "India has its own problems"

Joe Biden said "India has its own problems" while talking about the ideological tussle between autocracies and the alliance of democracies. What problem is Biden talking about? How should India see this comment? Molly Gambhir tells you.
