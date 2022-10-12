Gravitas: Biden promises 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia following decision to cut oil production

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden has promised to punish Saudi Arabia over the decision of OPEC+ to cut oil output. The US President has said that Riyadh will face 'consequences'. Will Washington freeze arms sale to Saudi Arabia? Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.
