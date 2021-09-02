Gravitas: Biden-Ghani phone call exposes America's lies

Sep 02, 2021, 01:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a July 23 call with Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden admitted the tide was changing in the Afghan war. He pulled out US contractors despite promising to keep the Afghan air force flying. Palki Sharma tells you why this call transcript is the smoking gun.
Read in App