Gravitas: Biblical Plague? 503 people stung by Scorpions in Egypt
Nov 16, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A Scorpion invasion unfolded in Egypt last week. A storm forced thousands of Scorpions out of hiding. They emerged & stung 503 people. Egyptians are drawing parallels with a Biblical Plague. What does the story really signify? Palki Sharma explains.
