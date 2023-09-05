Gravitas: Bharat or India: President's G20 Dinner Invite Stirs Debate | Name Change On The Cards?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
India's ruling party, BJP, has hinted at renaming India to just 'Bharat'. This has stirred debate in the political circles as the Indian Constitution mentions both the names of the republic. So, if a name change is on the cards, what would it entail? Watch this episode of Gravitas as we trace the history of these two words and reveal the sentiments expressed by our viewers in our recent poll.

