Gravitas: Battle for supremacy in space

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
After the stunning success of Chandrayaan-3 India is planning to build a space station in the next 20 to 25 years. The chief of India's space agency ISRO, S. Somanath made the announcement. He said India is planning to build a space station by 2050 along with crewed missions.

